Paying heed to Army request, TN govt agrees to add OTA to Chennai Metro Rail station name

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Friday approved the renaming of Nanganallur Road metro station as a step towards acknowledging role of Indian Army.

The order issued said Nanganallur Road metro station under Chennai Metro Rail project - Phase 1, will be renamed as OTA - Nanganallur Road metro station.

In the 26th meeting of High Power Committee (HPC), held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary to Government on 25.07.2024, it was recommended that the name of the existing Nanganallur Road Metro Station may be renamed as OTA Metro Station coming under Phase-I Chennai Metro Rail Project.