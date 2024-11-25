Paying heed to Army request, Chennai Metro Station renamed to OTA - Nanganallur Road Metro

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Monday renamed the Nanganallur Road metro station to include Officers Training Academy (OTA) as a step towards acknowledging role of Indian Army.

The Metro station will now be called OTA - Nanganallur Road Metro Station.

The renaming ceremony was attended by top officials, including Lt Gen KS Brar and Lt Gen N Fernandez and Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director CMRL.The move aims to strengthen public connection with the Indian Army and OTA.

GOC in his speech thanked the TN Govt for granting approval and stated that this is a very positive step and will exponentially enhance the public connect with Indian Army & OTA.

In the 26th meeting of High Power Committee (HPC), held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary to Government on 25.07.2024, it was recommended that the name of the existing Nanganallur Road Metro Station may be renamed as OTA Metro Station coming under Phase-I Chennai Metro Rail Project.