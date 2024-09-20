Pay tax by 30.09.2024, Chennai Metro Water board urges consumers

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Friday advised the public to pay drinking water and sewage tax by September 30.

To facilitate tax payments, all regional offices and the headquarters will have collection centers operating on all working days, including Saturdays.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Metro Water Board noted that the consumers can pay the water and sewage tax to the CMWSSB through cheque or demand draft.

Collection boxes for cheques/demand drafts are available at all regional offices and the headquarters.

The offices will be functional on all working days including Saturdays to make the payment within the deadline.

Additionally, consumers can pay their outstanding amounts using a credit card, debit card, or net banking through the website https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/public/cus-login.

E-service centers and payment methods such as UPI QR code and PoS are also available for consumers to settle their water and sewerage tax payments.

Those who fail to pay the taxes within the stipulated time period penalty would be imposed.

Consumers are urged to make their payments to the board for the taxes and charges due by September 30 to support the development efforts of the Chennai Metro Water Board.