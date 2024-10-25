CHENNAI: The CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation (TNSTEF) has urged Chief Minister Stalin to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Jagankumar, the MTC bus conductor, killed by a passenger on Thursday night.

Jagankumar, the conductor of 46G that runs between Koyambedu and MKB Nagar, was declared dead on arrival at KMC on Thursday night after a passenger attacked him.

TNSTEF general secretary K Arumuga Nainar wrote to the CM about the frequent attacks on the bus crew by passengers across the State, particularly, in the city.

“The government should take steps to prevent such incidents in the future. More buses should be operated to avoid overcrowding. New instructions should be issued to the crew to avoid such incidents on the bus in consultation with the trade unions. The public should understand that if workers are assaulted on duty, legal action will be taken. Adequate protection should be provided to workers,” he said.

The CITU leader urged the CM to pay Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased, and noted that the other government department employees, particularly, police personnel, were paid much more when they are assaulted. “Apart from paying the compensation, steps should be taken to provide a job to a member of his family,” he said.