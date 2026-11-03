Pay Rs 1 lakh for burial: Madras HC steps in, orders GCC to take over Mogappair cemetery

S Michael Pandian of Chennai had filed a petition stating that the land in Mogappair village was earmarked for the burial and related ceremonies of deceased Christians and had been in use for the purpose for the past 40 years.

The petitioner alleged that A Devaneedhi, who was entrusted with maintaining the burial ground, initially collected Rs 40,000 for allowing a burial but gradually hiked the amount to Rs 1 lakh. As members of the community were unable to access the facility freely, they submitted several representations to the authorities before approaching the court.

When the petition came up before a Bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the burial ground had been locked, preventing community members from attending ceremonies scheduled for November 2.