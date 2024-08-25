Pay Rs 1 lakh: consumer panel to e-comm site

CHENNAI: The ordeal that lasted more than a year for a customer who ordered a mobile phone through an online platform came to an end with the Kanchipuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruling in his favour.

The commission has directed e-commerce giant Amazon to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for deficiency in service to R Sunderrajan, a resident of Medavakkam and also ordered the repayment of amount paid for the phone.

In 2022, Sunderrajan had ordered Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G for Rs 99,999 from Amazon. But, he received the wrong model. He was reported to the company and the online portal, subsequently, placed a fresh order.

According to the order copy available with DT Next, the complainant was delivered the wrong model again. Therefore, he sent an email to Amazon, which accepted their negligence and requested him to return both mobiles for a refund. Sunderrajan returned the products but the delivery agent closed the order without refunding the amount.

Sunderrajan issued a legal notice to Amazon seeking a refund of Rs 99,999. After Amazon failed to supply the goods and not refunded the money he had paid, it amounts to deficiency in service, unfair trade practice and negligence on the part of the opposite party.

Hence, Sunderrajan is entitled a refund, said the order.

Amazon was directed to refund Rs 99,999 with an annual interest of 9% from the date of payment till realisation. Further, it must also pay Rs 1,15,000 for deficiency in service, and Rs 15,000 as cost of proceedings within two months.