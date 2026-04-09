Pay property tax early, get 5% discount: Chennai Corporation offer

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced a 5% rebate on property tax for the first half of the 2026-27 financial year for residents who make payments on or before April 30.
Officials said the initiative is aimed at encouraging early compliance and easing the payment process through multiple convenient channels.
Taxpayers can pay their dues via the Corporation’s official WhatsApp number by scanning a QR code or through the online portal.
Payments can also be made by visiting Common e-Service Centres or directly at Corporation offices across the city.
The civic body has urged residents to make use of the rebate and clear their property tax within the stipulated time to benefit from the discount.