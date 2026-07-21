Pay for transport too: No kitchen in Noombal primary school, workers cook noon meals 1 km away

Also, workers are paying out of their own pockets to transport the food back to the school.

Notably, the kitchen was demolished a year ago, yet no official action has been taken to rebuild it. According to workers, the Noon Meal Centre at the school was dilapidated and was demolished in March 2025. Since then, no progress has been made. The workers and members of Dr Ambedkar Makkal Padhukappu Sangam, Noombal, are urging the municipality to take immediate action.

A worker of the centre, lamented, “Since our school in Noombal does not have a kitchen, we’re cooking at a primary school in Puliyambedu village. The situation has worsened as we face a lot of challenges in transporting the food. My monthly salary is Rs 11,000. I pay Rs 80 per trip for an auto ride or take buses to bring the food to the school in Noombal.”