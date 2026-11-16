Pattinapakkam Secretariat stuck in stir, fishers’ lives in limbo

Even as reports emerge that the TVK-led State government is exploring alternative locations, fishing communities allege that the government has not officially abandoned the Pattinapakkam proposal, and is, instead, using diversion tactics to keep the issue under wraps.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced in the State Assembly under Rule 110 that an integrated Secretariat and Legislative Assembly complex, with a proposed built-up area of 20 lakh square feet, would be established in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. He said that the proposed complex would bring all government departments under a single administrative campus, equipped with modern infrastructure to meet the administrative requirements of the State in the coming decades.

The announcement triggered opposition from several political parties, which questioned the financial priorities of the government, particularly the need to spend Rs 1,200 crore on a new administrative complex. The controversy intensified after the government identified around 26.36 acres of land at Pattinapakkam, south of Santhome and near the southern end of the Marina coastline, for the project.

The proposed 15-storey complex, with around 20 lakh square feet of built-up area, faced stiff resistance from fishing communities and political parties. Apart from concerns over traffic congestion and the environmental implications of construction along the coastal stretch, fisherfolk expressed apprehensions that the project could affect their traditional access, fishing-related activities and livelihoods.

Facing sustained opposition, the government is reportedly considering the 13.22-acre Pallavan House campus as an alternative location. Sources in the government have indicated that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation campus is among the sites under consideration. However, no final decision has been taken.

Meanwhile, uncertainty has increased with the postponement of public consultation meetings scheduled for November 3 and 5. Both meetings were deferred, leaving fishing community representatives waiting for an opportunity to formally place their objections before the authorities.

A Chennai Collectorate official told DT Next that the meetings were postponed owing to heavy rain alerts issued for those days.

The repeated postponements have added to the frustration among fishermen, who allege that the government has not followed a transparent process in communicating with the affected communities.

Adding another dimension to the controversy, an RTI response has raised questions about the administrative groundwork for the proposed project. Applicant K Saravanan sought certified copies of the DPR, feasibility report, file notes and other records relating to the proposed Secretariat complex. He also sought details of whether the government had conducted a need assessment, site selection study, pre feasibility study or cost benefit analysis before identifying Pattinapakkam.