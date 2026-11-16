Pattinapakkam Secretariat stuck in stir, fishers’ lives in limbo

CHENNAI: The proposed new Secretariat and Legislative Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam appears to be caught in uncertainty, with public consultations postponed twice, and a recent Right to Information (RTI) reply stating that documents relating to the project’s feasibility and Detailed Project Report (DPR) are unavailable in the concerned Public Works Department (PWD) office.
Even as reports emerge that the TVK-led State government is exploring alternative locations, fishing communities allege that the government has not officially abandoned the Pattinapakkam proposal, and is, instead, using diversion tactics to keep the issue under wraps.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced in the State Assembly under Rule 110 that an integrated Secretariat and Legislative Assembly complex, with a proposed built-up area of 20 lakh square feet, would be established in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. He said that the proposed complex would bring all government departments under a single administrative campus, equipped with modern infrastructure to meet the administrative requirements of the State in the coming decades.
The announcement triggered opposition from several political parties, which questioned the financial priorities of the government, particularly the need to spend Rs 1,200 crore on a new administrative complex. The controversy intensified after the government identified around 26.36 acres of land at Pattinapakkam, south of Santhome and near the southern end of the Marina coastline, for the project.
The proposed 15-storey complex, with around 20 lakh square feet of built-up area, faced stiff resistance from fishing communities and political parties. Apart from concerns over traffic congestion and the environmental implications of construction along the coastal stretch, fisherfolk expressed apprehensions that the project could affect their traditional access, fishing-related activities and livelihoods.
Facing sustained opposition, the government is reportedly considering the 13.22-acre Pallavan House campus as an alternative location. Sources in the government have indicated that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation campus is among the sites under consideration. However, no final decision has been taken.
Meanwhile, uncertainty has increased with the postponement of public consultation meetings scheduled for November 3 and 5. Both meetings were deferred, leaving fishing community representatives waiting for an opportunity to formally place their objections before the authorities.
A Chennai Collectorate official told DT Next that the meetings were postponed owing to heavy rain alerts issued for those days.
The repeated postponements have added to the frustration among fishermen, who allege that the government has not followed a transparent process in communicating with the affected communities.
Adding another dimension to the controversy, an RTI response has raised questions about the administrative groundwork for the proposed project. Applicant K Saravanan sought certified copies of the DPR, feasibility report, file notes and other records relating to the proposed Secretariat complex. He also sought details of whether the government had conducted a need assessment, site selection study, pre feasibility study or cost benefit analysis before identifying Pattinapakkam.
The application was initially forwarded by the Public (Buildings) Department to the Chief Engineer (Chennai Region) for providing the relevant information. However, in its response dated October 26, the PWD stated that the documents relating to the information sought were not available in its office files.
Although the reply does not establish that the project has been officially abandoned or that no records exist in other government departments, it has raised questions about the status of the proposal and the extent of preparatory work undertaken by the authorities.
K Bharathi, president of the South Indian Fisheries Welfare Association, said that representatives of the fishing community had been asked to attend the Collectorate twice for public consultations, but both meetings were subsequently cancelled. “Authorities have not even issued formal written invitations for the consultations. Fishermen are being kept in uncertainty without any clear communication on whether the Pattinapakkam proposal has been withdrawn,” he stated.
Bharathi also accused the government of resorting to diversion tactics by repeatedly referring to alternative locations without officially cancelling the existing proposal. He said that the government had assured fishing communities that their livelihood concerns would be considered, but its subsequent actions had not inspired confidence.
Referring to Minister Aadhav Arjuna’s earlier statement that the government had not taken a final decision on Pattinapakkam and that a DPR would be prepared before the Chief Minister made a final call, Bharathi questioned why activities relating to the proposed site were continuing. He also pointed to the recent tender announcement for the demolition of old buildings at the proposed Pattinapakkam site, saying it had renewed fears among fishermen that the government might still proceed with the original plan.
He said that some officials had continued to indicate that Pattinapakkam remained under consideration, further adding to the anxiety of the affected communities. “During the election period, the government assured us that the livelihood concerns of fishermen would be taken into consideration. But after the election, activities relating to the proposed site have continued. Even now, some officials are indicating that the Secretariat could come up at Pattinapakkam. If the government has decided to shift the project, it should officially announce the cancellation of the Pattinapakkam proposal instead of keeping fishing communities in uncertainty,” he opined.