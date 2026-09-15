Pattinapakkam fishers to draw war plan today

Representatives of various fishermen associations and residents from fishing villages stretching from Ennore Nettu Kuppam to Nainar Kuppam in Chennai district are expected to participate.

As part of deciding their next course of action, a consultation meeting of fishermen was scheduled for 4 pm on Tuesday in front of the Mullikuppam Community Welfare Centre at Pattinapakkam. The meeting is being organised by the village panchayat councils of Mullikuppam-Srinivasapuram and Mullimanagar.

Fishermen’s association sources said the meeting would discuss further protests and demand the withdrawal of the Government Order, which they maintain threatens the livelihood of fishing communities. The associations have also sought that the land be retained for the benefit of fishermen, including their residential and livelihood needs.