Pattinapakkam fishers to draw war plan today

CHENNAI: Fishermen from coastal villages in Chennai have stepped up their opposition to the government’s decision to construct a new Secretariat building at Pattinapakkam, with residents of 12 fishing villages converging on September 15 to decide on the next course of action.
Representatives of various fishermen associations and residents from fishing villages stretching from Ennore Nettu Kuppam to Nainar Kuppam in Chennai district are expected to participate.
As part of deciding their next course of action, a consultation meeting of fishermen was scheduled for 4 pm on Tuesday in front of the Mullikuppam Community Welfare Centre at Pattinapakkam. The meeting is being organised by the village panchayat councils of Mullikuppam-Srinivasapuram and Mullimanagar.
Fishermen’s association sources said the meeting would discuss further protests and demand the withdrawal of the Government Order, which they maintain threatens the livelihood of fishing communities. The associations have also sought that the land be retained for the benefit of fishermen, including their residential and livelihood needs.
Fishermen in the area have been opposing the move, contending that the land has traditionally been associated with fishing communities and that the Secretariat project could affect their livelihood and settlements, as government plans to take 25-acre land.