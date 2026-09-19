Pattinapakkam fishermen stake claim to 'Secretariat plot'

The claim comes a fortnight after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced the project in the Assembly, following which a government order (GO) stated that the complex would come up on land owned by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) and other government bodies.

Contesting this, fishermen held a meeting at Sreenivasapuram beach on Tuesday, stating that the land was originally acquired from Mullikuppam fishermen under the Slum Clearance Mallikuppam Area General Improvement Scheme during 1956-57. Citing GO 3313 of 1957 and related 1956 records, they said they were gathering documents to establish ownership.

According to the nearly 70-year-old document accessed by DT Next, the scheme covered 99 grounds housing 260 families and aimed to rehabilitate all bona fide residents on open plots formed on the existing slum site and adjoining government land.