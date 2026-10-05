Pattabiram ROB second arm remains incomplete nearly a year after Railway deadline

While the attempts to contact the railway officials proved futile, the state highways department official said that the ROB work was expected to be completed by October 15.



The four-lane ROB taken up in lieu of the LC-2 railway level crossing gate across the Pattabiram Military Siding (PTMS) line on the Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road (CTH Road), was approved by the State government in 2011 and construction began in March 2018 at a cost of Rs 78.32 crore. The portion opened in 2024 is carrying traffic in both directions leading to traffic bottlenecks.



Residents claim that the problem was most visible at the junction near Pattabiram police station, which caters to traffic from Pattabiram, Tirunindravur and surrounding localities. The association has sought an inspection of the site and action to ensure completion of the remaining railway works.