Pattabiram residents complain of faulty drains, neglected roads

CHENNAI: The residents of Gopalapuram in Pattabiram irked over water stagnation and neglected roads demand a proper drainage system and completion of road relaying works.

According to the residents, the drainage work is not fully completed as the Avadi Corporation has failed to construct the drainage to a proper height.

Explaining the difficulties faced during rains, Anitha A, a resident of Gopalapuram, said, “There is a lake covering 10 acres behind my house and there are no proper drainage connections. As a result, water and reptiles enter the houses. And this is the case every year. There is no sufficient space on both sides of our house as there is a lake on one side and a bridge on the other side.”

C Sridhar, the secretary of Gopalapuram Makkal Seva Sangam, the resident welfare association of the locality, highlighted, “The water from railway stations and tracks also flows into the streets causing more waterlogging in the area.”

T Sadagopan, a civic activist from Indira Gandhi Street, in Pattabiram, said though the sewage pipes were laid in 2021, the Corporation is yet to give the sewage pipe connection to him despite him having paid the charges for drainage works.

When the DT Next team visited the area, most of the streets were in damaged condition posing a threat to the two-wheelers. It is to be noted that the area is located just one hour from the metropolitan city.

Sridhar also complained that the absence of nameboards on the streets in Gopalapuram renders people who visit the area clueless. He commented that the Avadi Corporation has completely ignored the area.

When contacted an elected representative of Avadi Corporation said, “We will complete the pending road works after the monsoon. The drainage works are pending as the residents were asked to pay aRs 10,000 deposit which many have not paid yet. Only after the deposit amount is collected, the Corporation can transfer the money to the Metro Water Board to complete works fully.”