Patronage, revenue up, but woes remain unresolved at Avadi railway station

CHENNAI: In terms of revenue, the Avadi railway station recorded Rs 10 crore from passengers in 2025-26. However, despite this, the station continues to grapple with a host of unresolved infrastructure and operational issues, say commuters and social activists, who demanded better facilities and additional train stoppages.
According to a reply obtained under the RTI from Southern Railway by activist from Avadi, Dilip, Avadi earned Rs 10 crore in originating passenger revenue during 2025-26, up from Rs 9.62 crore in 2024-25.
While this indicates growing patronage, it has not translated into any improvement for passenger facilities.
"The station generates revenue comparable to several stations that enjoy express train stoppages and better facilities. Footfall is also high here, but passengers are still waiting for basic improvements," said Dilip.
Among the key demands from the passengers is the introduction of stoppages for more fast suburban services at Avadi. At present, only a few fast suburban trains halt at the station, say commuters, who have sought stoppages for all Chennai-bound fast services, besides fast trains operating towards Tirupati and Tiruvannamalai.
"Our main demand is stoppage for fast trains. The station serves a large number of daily commuters, but the benefits extended to several other suburban stations have not reached Avadi," the activist added.
Commuters have also specifically sought a halt for the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express. "The stoppage would benefit not only the sizable Malayali population residing in and around Avadi but also defence personnel and passengers travelling to Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem," said a local resident.
Many are also raising infrastructure concerns. With all EMU services now operating as 12-car rakes, platform shelters have not been proportionately expanded, leaving commuters exposed to sun and rain at several portions of the station. The long-pending escalator work on Platforms 2 and 3 has become another matter of concern. Similarly, commuters have been awaiting the installation of train indications and coach guidance boards.
Passengers have also flagged concerns regarding Platform 4, stating that its height remains inadequate and that the platform requires widening to safely handle passenger movement. Though a tender has reportedly been awarded for the work, it is yet to translate on the ground.
Another long-standing demand relates to the proposed redevelopment of Avadi station by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). Those in the know told DT Next that the project remains at the proposal stage and urged railway authorities to expedite approvals, arguing that a modernised station would better reflect the station's growing importance within Chennai's suburban rail network.
Commuters have also sought the reopening of the Tirumalairajapuram-side entrance to the station. They alleged that the closure of the access point has forced passengers to use the booking-office entrance, leading to congestion during peak hours.