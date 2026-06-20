Patronage, revenue up, but woes remain unresolved at Avadi railway station

According to a reply obtained under the RTI from Southern Railway by activist from Avadi, Dilip, Avadi earned Rs 10 crore in originating passenger revenue during 2025-26, up from Rs 9.62 crore in 2024-25.

While this indicates growing patronage, it has not translated into any improvement for passenger facilities.

"The station generates revenue comparable to several stations that enjoy express train stoppages and better facilities. Footfall is also high here, but passengers are still waiting for basic improvements," said Dilip.