Passengers suffer as Air India, AI Express reduce flight frequency from Chennai

Several Air India and Air India Express flights connecting Chennai to Port Blair, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Singapore, Dubai, Colombo, Sharjah, and Dammam have been reduced or suspended.

Despite Chennai being one of the busiest aviation hubs and a key gateway for South India, it has witnessed a gradual decline in direct flight services. Air India has reduced operations on several routes and completely withdrawn services in some.