Passengers stranded over 12 hours at Chennai airport after Air India Express flight develops technical snags twice

CHENNAI: An Air India Express flight bound for Kolkata from Chennai narrowly averted a major accident late Friday night after the pilot detected a mechanical malfunction during takeoff and emergency-stopped the aircraft on the runway. The same flight faced a second technical issue hours later, leaving passengers stranded at Chennai airport for over 12 hours.
The flight, scheduled to depart at 7.40 pm from Chennai’s domestic terminal, was delayed and rescheduled for 10.10 pm. It finally began its takeoff roll at 10.15 pm with 180 passengers and 7 crew members — a total of 187 people on board.
Moments into the roll, the pilot identified a sudden technical fault and aborted the takeoff, bringing the aircraft to an emergency halt on the runway. The plane was later towed back, and engineers began inspection.
Authorities then announced a new departure time of 11:30 pm. However, when the aircraft attempted takeoff again around 11.50 pm, a second mechanical failure occurred, forcing another emergency stop.
Frustrated after hours of waiting inside the plane, passengers began protesting. They were then deplaned and moved to airport lounges. As the night wore on with no resolution, most passengers cancelled or rescheduled their journeys and left. However, about 30 outstation travellers remain stuck at Chennai airport, waiting for updates.
Officials later confirmed that the aircraft is being repaired and is expected to depart for Kolkata on Saturday.