Passengers stranded over 12 hours at Chennai airport after Air India Express flight develops technical snags twice

Authorities then announced a new departure time of 11:30 pm. However, when the aircraft attempted takeoff again around 11.50 pm, a second mechanical failure occurred, forcing another emergency stop.

Frustrated after hours of waiting inside the plane, passengers began protesting. They were then deplaned and moved to airport lounges. As the night wore on with no resolution, most passengers cancelled or rescheduled their journeys and left. However, about 30 outstation travellers remain stuck at Chennai airport, waiting for updates.

Officials later confirmed that the aircraft is being repaired and is expected to depart for Kolkata on Saturday.