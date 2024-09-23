Passengers get stranded due to train delay between Avadi and Ambattur

CHENNAI: On Monday morning thousands of train passengers especially office goers and students were stranded between Avadi and Ambattur for an hour around 8 am to 9 am.

Tension prevailed in the stations as the passengers could not reach their workplace and other destinations due to the delay.

Many stations in Chennai Central to Arakkonam section witnessed tension.

" The train arrived at 7:50 am at Pattabiram railway station which is the usual time. But on arrival at Annanur the train was delayed for an hour and resumed services around 9 am. There was a chain of trains which were following one after another and got stranded. The delay made me reach one hour late to the office at Nungambakkam than the normal time, " said Vignesh Kannan, a daily commuter from Pattabiram.

He also said that due to the delay many passengers got down and tried other modes of transport.

Chennai division of Southern Railway through a press note has clarified that the train delay on Monday between Avadi and Ambattur was as part of the metro waterline insertion works by Tamil Nadu State Government.

A caution order has been issued for EMU train operation on the up/down slow lines between Avadi and Ambattur Railway stations with effect from September 19, permitting a speed of up to 20 kmph, due to ongoing Metro waterline insertion works by Tamil Nadu State Government.

On Monday a trackman, exclusively deputed to monitor and ensure safe operation of EMU train movements under the said caution order stopped the EMU Train No 43212 Tiruvallur Chennai Central suburban terminal at Avadi railway station around 08:00 am due to water stagnation on tracks caused by Metro water line insertion works.

Restoration works were undertaken from 08:00 am to 08:43 am.

Normal train traffic resumed at 09:00 am with a restricted speed between Avadi and Ambattur Railway stations, said a press note.