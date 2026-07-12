Passenger welfare body urges Tamil Nadu government to restore unified bus terminus

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday, the association said that the relocation of the erstwhile Koyambedu mofussil bus terminus into three separate facilities had increased travel time, complicated connectivity and forced many commuters to rely on private vehicles. It claimed that the existing arrangement was creating difficulties not only for residents of Chennai but also for passengers travelling from neighbouring districts.

The association stated that Chennai had developed one of the country’s best public transport systems over the years and credited successive governments for expanding transport infrastructure. However, it contended that splitting the mofussil bus terminal had produced unintended consequences that could not be resolved through Metro Rail expansion alone. It called for a comprehensive review of the city’s bus operations and recommended the constitution of an expert committee to examine the issue in consultation with transport and other departments.