Passenger slips, falls from MTC bus, run-over by another bus in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: An elderly man, who slipped and fell while boarding an MTC bus, died after a trailing MTC bus ran him over near MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam, early Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The accident happened around 6.30 am near the Arumbakkam MMDA bus depot. He had attempted to board a MTC bus when he slipped on the footboard and fell.

Before the man could recover from his fall, another MTC bus (route no 78) plying between Tiruvanmiyur and Koyambedu ran him over, killing him on the spot.

Police sources said that the driver was unaware of the man slipping and falling, and ran over him.

Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing have secured the man’s body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been booked against the bus driver Rajkumar (44). Further investigations are on.