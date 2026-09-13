Passenger Plaza at Chennai airport to be inaugurated today

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Pickup Point Plaza at Chennai airport will be inaugurated on Sunday at 11 am by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu through video conference from New Delhi.
Built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at a cost of approximately Rs 22.88 crore, the facility aims to improve passenger convenience and streamline vehicle movement outside Terminal 1.
The project was launched in September 2023 and was originally scheduled to become operational by October 2024. However, delays in execution kept the facility unopened for nearly two years beyond the scheduled date.
Located around 30 metres in front of Terminal 1, the plaza will allow arriving passengers to directly reach their hired taxis and other pickup vehicles instead of walking long distances to find them. The facility has three dedicated traffic lanes, each about seven metres wide. Lanes A and B will be used by vehicles picking up passengers and exiting the airport, while Lane C will serve as an exit route. U-turn points have also been provided to facilitate smoother vehicle movement.
The two pickup lanes can accommodate around 28 vehicles at a time. Initially, Uber, Ola, Rapido, FastTrack, Red Taxi, WTi and Pre-paid Taxi will be permitted to use the facility. Airport authorities may later allow other yellow-board commercial vehicles once the new system is implemented smoothly.
The plaza’s waiting area can accommodate around 150 passengers and has seating and drinking water facilities. Flight arrival and departure information will also be displayed or announced.
The inauguration was earlier scheduled for September 12, when the minister was expected to attend in person, but the programme was cancelled. The opening of the facility is expected to improve traffic management at Chennai airport and address the long-standing demand for a dedicated passenger pickup area.