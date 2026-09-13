Passenger Plaza at Chennai airport to be inaugurated today

Built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at a cost of approximately Rs 22.88 crore, the facility aims to improve passenger convenience and streamline vehicle movement outside Terminal 1.

The project was launched in September 2023 and was originally scheduled to become operational by October 2024. However, delays in execution kept the facility unopened for nearly two years beyond the scheduled date.

Located around 30 metres in front of Terminal 1, the plaza will allow arriving passengers to directly reach their hired taxis and other pickup vehicles instead of walking long distances to find them. The facility has three dedicated traffic lanes, each about seven metres wide. Lanes A and B will be used by vehicles picking up passengers and exiting the airport, while Lane C will serve as an exit route. U-turn points have also been provided to facilitate smoother vehicle movement.