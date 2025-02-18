Passenger on Lufthansa's Frankfurt to Chennai flight recalls ordeal: No stay, 6-hr delay, last-minute meal vouchers

CHENNAI: A week ago, DT Next had reported that a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Chennai (LH758) was delayed for nearly six hours, impacting 324 passengers, including those taking connecting flights to nearby European cities. Airline officials had told us that while passengers were informed in advance, some had already reached the airport before the notification for whom they arranged accommodations.

However, after our report, a passenger on the aircraft wrote to us about their experience, which was worse. A technical glitch reportedly led them to be stranded at the airport in the German city for around six hours with little information and no offer of accommodation, said Srikrishna, a passenger on the flight.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Frankfurt at 2.50 pm (Indian local time) and reach Chennai by 12.05 am, the next day. However, after the passengers boarded the flight, they were forced to remain inside the aircraft for nearly two hours before being asked to disembark, citing a technical issue. Once off the plane, the passengers found themselves stranded inside the airport terminal for some more hours, he said.

Going on to claim that Lufthansa did not arrange any accommodation for the affected passengers, Srikrishna also said that while meal vouchers were promised, they were only emailed to them 15 minutes before the flight finally took off, giving passengers very little time to get food.

After the distressing wait, their flight finally departed at 9.10 pm (Indian local time) and arrived in Chennai at 5.47 am on February 11, after a delay of nearly six hours.

DT Next has emailed the airline seeking their response. The copy shall be updated once they do.