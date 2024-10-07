Passenger footfall in MRTS surged to 3 lakh on IAF air show day

CHENNAI: The city division of Southern Railway through a press release notified that the MRTS passenger footfall, due to the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show, had surged to approximately 3 lakh passengers on October 6 (Sunday) as of 4:30 pm, where the normal daily footfall would be around 55,000 passengers.

It also claimed that despite the ongoing 4th line construction work in the MRTS section, Chennai Division operated extra trains as much as possible to clear the extra rush, leveraging all available resources to minimise passenger inconvenience.