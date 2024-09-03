Passenger detained for smoking inside Kuwait - Chennai flight

CHENNAI: A passenger, Farook (42), from Tiruvarur district who allegedly smoked inside the flight was detained by the police on Monday and later let off with a warning.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Kuwait was heading towards Chennai with 178 passengers.

When the flight was in midair Farook was found using the toilet often and fellow passengers noticed he was smoking inside the toilet.

It was told to the cabin crew and when they questioned Farook he reportedly said that he did not smoke cigarettes and he was only using the restroom.

However later it was confirmed that Farook smoked cigarettes and then the pilot was alerted.

Once the flight landed in Chennai in the afternoon he was detained by the security officers and he was handed to the Chennai airport police.

Police during the inquiry found Farook had been working as a car driver in Kuwait for the past two years and was returning to India for holidays.

Farook apologized and requested the police not to file a case and then the police warned him and let him go after getting a written statement.