Passenger detained after pressing emergency door button on IndiGo flight at Chennai airport

The passenger, identified as Srisailam, reportedly told security officials that he had pressed the button inadvertently and had no intention of opening the door.

The flight, carrying 142 passengers, arrived at Chennai Domestic Airport around 8 pm and was preparing to land when an alarm sounded in the cockpit, alerting the crew to an attempt to open the aircraft’s emergency exit.

Flight attendants investigated the incident and found that a passenger seated near the emergency exit had pressed the door button. The crew and security personnel subsequently questioned the passenger.