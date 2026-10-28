Passenger detained after pressing emergency door button on IndiGo flight at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old passenger from Telangana was handed over to Chennai Airport Police after allegedly pressing the emergency door button aboard an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai on Tuesday (October 27) night.
The passenger, identified as Srisailam, reportedly told security officials that he had pressed the button inadvertently and had no intention of opening the door.
The flight, carrying 142 passengers, arrived at Chennai Domestic Airport around 8 pm and was preparing to land when an alarm sounded in the cockpit, alerting the crew to an attempt to open the aircraft’s emergency exit.
Flight attendants investigated the incident and found that a passenger seated near the emergency exit had pressed the door button. The crew and security personnel subsequently questioned the passenger.
During questioning, Srisailam, a wholesale trader dealing in vegetables and fruits in Chennai, reportedly claimed that he had pressed the button without realising its significance.
However, airport security officials did not accept his explanation and handed him over to the Chennai Airport Police Station for further inquiry.