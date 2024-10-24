CHENNAI: A commuter assaulted and killed an MTC conductor after an argument over ticket turned ugly on Thursday night.

J Jagan Kumar (52) of Little Mount in Saidapet, who was on duty on bus number 46-G from MKB Nagar to Koyambedu, asked the passenger, V Govindan (53) from Madhanur near Vellore, to purchase the ticket.

Eyewitnesses said the situation escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Govindan repeatedly punched Jagan Kumar. Both were rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Jagan Kumar was pronounced dead on arrival. Govindan is undergoing treatment at the government general hospital.

Aminjikarai police have registered a murder case and arrested Govindan.

The incident sparked widespread outrage among MTC staff, with the crew staging flash protests.