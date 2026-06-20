Chennai: Passangers seek return of government buses to Koyambedu

The demand has gained traction following the Madras High Court’s June 5 order quashing the State Transport Authority’s (STA) restriction on south-bound omnibuses entering Chennai city beyond Kilambakkam. The ruling effectively allows omnibuses to continue operating from multiple locations within the city, a practice they had been following under interim court protection since February 2024.

Passengers say the judgment has highlighted the disparity between those travelling on private and public transport networks. While omnibus passengers can board buses from convenient locations across Chennai, those relying on government-run transport corporations are forced to travel all the way to Kilambakkam, often involving multiple modes of transport, higher costs, and considerable inconvenience.