CHENNAI: More than a decade after taking possession of their homes, residents of Kendriya Vihar Phase II residential complex at Paruthipattu in Avadi are living with severely damaged internal roads, prompting the Kendriya Vihar II Apartment Owners’ Welfare Association (AOWA) to petition the Chief Minister seeking urgent intervention.
The project was launched in 2005 by Central Government Employees’ Welfare Housing Organisation (CGEWHO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with 1,304 units originally planned. However, CGEWHO completed only 572 units in 2012.
The layout was subsequently modified in December 2014 to facilitate construction of 1,220 additional flats under Phase III, comprising stilt plus 10 floors. Construction of Phase III began in 2017 and continued until June 2025. Residents said the continuous movement of heavy vehicles carrying construction materials during the eight-year period severely damaged the common approach road and internal roads.
“The relentless movement of heavy vehicles caused severe dust pollution and turned our internal roads unmotorable with deep potholes,” lamented resident VN Sainath. “Accidents involving two-wheelers occur frequently, and the road poses a grave threat to children commuting on school buses.”
Though the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) issued a completion certificate in June 2025, residents said that internal road work was incomplete. AOWA representatives alleged that the necessary clearances were issued without an inspection of the actual site conditions.
Residents said that repeated complaints to the local CGEWHO project office and its head office in New Delhi had failed to elicit a response. They have now appealed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene and ensure that the roads are laid immediately, before a serious or fatal accident occurs.