Chennai

Paruthip­attu res­id­ents fume over 10 years of battered interior roads

The project was launched in 2005 by Cent­ral Gov­ern­ment Employ­ees’ Wel­fare Hous­ing Organ­isa­tion (CGEWHO) under the Min­istry of Hous­ing and Urban Affairs, with 1,304 units ori­gin­ally planned. However, CGEWHO com­pleted only 572 units in 2012.
File photo
File photo
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CHENNAI: More than a dec­ade after tak­ing pos­ses­sion of their homes, res­id­ents of Kendriya Vihar Phase II res­id­en­tial com­plex at Paruthip­attu in Avadi are liv­ing with severely dam­aged internal roads, prompt­ing the Kendriya Vihar II Apart­ment Own­ers’ Wel­fare Asso­ci­ation (AOWA) to peti­tion the Chief Min­is­ter seek­ing urgent inter­ven­tion.

The project was launched in 2005 by Cent­ral Gov­ern­ment Employ­ees’ Wel­fare Hous­ing Organ­isa­tion (CGEWHO) under the Min­istry of Hous­ing and Urban Affairs, with 1,304 units ori­gin­ally planned. However, CGEWHO com­pleted only 572 units in 2012.

The lay­out was sub­sequently mod­i­fied in Decem­ber 2014 to facil­it­ate con­struc­tion of 1,220 addi­tional flats under Phase III, com­pris­ing stilt plus 10 floors. Con­struc­tion of Phase III began in 2017 and con­tin­ued until June 2025. Res­id­ents said the con­tinu­ous move­ment of heavy vehicles car­ry­ing con­struc­tion mater­i­als dur­ing the eight-year period severely dam­aged the com­mon approach road and internal roads.

“The relent­less move­ment of heavy vehicles caused severe dust pol­lu­tion and turned our internal roads unmo­tor­able with deep potholes,” lamen­ted res­id­ent VN Sainath. “Acci­dents involving two-wheel­ers occur fre­quently, and the road poses a grave threat to chil­dren com­mut­ing on school buses.”

Though the Chen­nai Met­ro­pol­itan Devel­op­ment Author­ity (CMDA) issued a com­ple­tion cer­ti­fic­ate in June 2025, res­id­ents said that internal road work was incom­plete. AOWA rep­res­ent­at­ives alleged that the neces­sary clear­ances were issued without an inspec­tion of the actual site con­di­tions.

Res­id­ents said that repeated com­plaints to the local CGEWHO project office and its head office in New Delhi had failed to eli­cit a response. They have now appealed to Chief Min­is­ter C Joseph Vijay to inter­vene and ensure that the roads are laid imme­di­ately, before a ser­i­ous or fatal acci­dent occurs.

Paruthip­attu
Cent­ral Gov­ern­ment Employ­ees’ Wel­fare Hous­ing Organ­isa­tion
Min­istry of Hous­ing and Urban Affairs
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