The project was launched in 2005 by Cent­ral Gov­ern­ment Employ­ees’ Wel­fare Hous­ing Organ­isa­tion (CGEWHO) under the Min­istry of Hous­ing and Urban Affairs, with 1,304 units ori­gin­ally planned. However, CGEWHO com­pleted only 572 units in 2012.

The lay­out was sub­sequently mod­i­fied in Decem­ber 2014 to facil­it­ate con­struc­tion of 1,220 addi­tional flats under Phase III, com­pris­ing stilt plus 10 floors. Con­struc­tion of Phase III began in 2017 and con­tin­ued until June 2025. Res­id­ents said the con­tinu­ous move­ment of heavy vehicles car­ry­ing con­struc­tion mater­i­als dur­ing the eight-year period severely dam­aged the com­mon approach road and internal roads.

“The relent­less move­ment of heavy vehicles caused severe dust pol­lu­tion and turned our internal roads unmo­tor­able with deep potholes,” lamen­ted res­id­ent VN Sainath. “Acci­dents involving two-wheel­ers occur fre­quently, and the road poses a grave threat to chil­dren com­mut­ing on school buses.”