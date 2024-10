Partial, full cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai Central, Arakkonam section; check details here

CHENNAI: The pattern of several EMUs operated to Pattabiram Military Siding from Moore Market Complex (MMC) and Avadi would be changed owing to engineering works permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Pattabiram Yard from 8:45 pm to 6:45 am on October 9 and 10 (10 hours).

- Avadi - Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Avadi at 3:00 am would be fully cancelled on October 10 and 11.

- Pattabiram Military Siding - Avadi EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 9:50 pm would be fully cancelled on October 9 and 10.

- Pattabiram Military Siding - Avadi EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 11:50 pm would be fully cancelled on October 9 and 10.

- MMC – Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving MMC at 8:30 pm, 9:15 pm and 10:40 pm would be partially cancelled between Avadi and Pattabiram Military Siding on October 9 and 10.

- Pattabiram Military Siding - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 10:45 pm would be partially cancelled between Pattabiram Military Siding and Avadi on October 9 and 10.

- MMC – Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 4:15 am and 5:15 am would be partially cancelled between Avadi and Pattabiram Military Siding on October 10.

- Pattabiram Military Siding – MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 3:30 am would be partially cancelled between Pattabiram Military Siding and Avadi on October 10 and 11.

- Pattabiram Military Siding – MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 5:30 am and 6:35 am would be partially cancelled between Pattabiram Military Siding and Avadi on October 10, a release issued by Southern Railway said.