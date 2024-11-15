Begin typing your search...

    Partial, full cancellation of EMU and MEMU trains between between Tada and Sullurupeta announced; check details

    Several EMU and MEMU trains are fully and partially cancelled owing to engineering works between Tada and Sullurupeta railway stations from 12:00 am to 08:00 am on November 16

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Nov 2024 5:47 PM IST
    Partial, full cancellation of EMU and MEMU trains between between Tada and Sullurupeta announced; check details
    X

    Train

    CHENNAI: Several EMU and MEMU trains are fully and partially cancelled owing to engineering works between Tada and Sullurupeta railway stations from 12:00 am to 08:00 am on November 16 (Friday), said a Southern Railway statement.

    Avadi - Moore Market Complex MEMU passenger leaving Avadi at 04:25 am.

    Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving Moore Market

    Complex at 05:15 am, Sullurupeta - Nellore MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 07:55 am is fully cancelled on November 16 (Friday).

    Nellore - Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving Nellore at 10:20 am, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 12:35 pm is fully cancelled on Friday.

    Moore Market Complex – Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 04:15 am, 05:00 am is partially cancelled between Elavur and Sullurupeta on Saturday.

    Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 06:45

    am, Sullurupeta – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 07:25 am is partially cancelled between Sullurupeta and Elavur on Saturday, added the statement.

    train serviceEMU trainsMEMU trainsSouthern Railway
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick