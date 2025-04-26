Partial, full cancellation of Chennai AC EMU trains announced; check details here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced that the newly introduced AC EMU trains in Chennai will be partially cancelled due to maintenance work on Saturday.

Accordingly, Train No 49005, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu AC EMU leaving Chennai Beach at 3:45 pm is fully cancelled.

Train No 49006, Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach AC EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 5:45 pm is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Tambaram, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

It is to be noted that the EMU services will be available in both directions on all days, except Sundays.