Partial cancellation of EMU trains to Tiruvallur and Tiruttani; check details here

CHENNAI: Several EMUs from Chennai Beach to Tiruvallur and Tiruttani would be partially cancelled on September 28 owing to ongoing engineering works permitted in Chennai Beach and Arakkonam section at Chennai Beach Yard from 10:40 am to 1:40 pm (3 hours).

The Following trains will be partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Vyasarpadi Jeeva on September 28:

1. Tiruttani – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 8:50 am

2. Tiruvallur – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 11:00 am

3. Avadi – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 12:10 pm

4. Chennai Beach - Avadi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 11:05 amTiruttani – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 8:50 am

5. Chennai Beach - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:10 pm

6. Chennai Beach - Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 1:05 pm

The following trains will be partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Korukkupet on September 28:

1. Gummidipoondi – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 8:50 am

2. Gummidipoondi – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 10:55 am

3. Chennai Beach - Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:40 pm

Additionaly, Chengalpattu - Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 10:00 am would be partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Gummidipoondi on September 28, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.