Part of false ceiling collapses in Chennai airport

The incident occurred during the early morning hours, when the immigration section of the terminal was filled with hundreds of passengers arriving from destinations including London, Doha, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi awaiting for clearance.

According to airport sources, a portion of the false ceiling suddenly came crashing down with a loud noise, triggering panic among passengers and airport staff in the area. Shocked passengers were seen running away from the spot, fearing a major mishap.



Airport security officials rushed to the spot immediately and initiated an inspection, while housekeeping staff cleared the debris. Luckily, no passengers, airport employees or security personnel were injured in the incident.