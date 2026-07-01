Part of false ceiling collapses in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the city airport on Sunday after a part of the false ceiling in the arrival area of the newly built international Terminal 2 suddenly collapsed.
The incident occurred during the early morning hours, when the immigration section of the terminal was filled with hundreds of passengers arriving from destinations including London, Doha, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi awaiting for clearance.
According to airport sources, a portion of the false ceiling suddenly came crashing down with a loud noise, triggering panic among passengers and airport staff in the area. Shocked passengers were seen running away from the spot, fearing a major mishap.
Airport security officials rushed to the spot immediately and initiated an inspection, while housekeeping staff cleared the debris. Luckily, no passengers, airport employees or security personnel were injured in the incident.
Terminal 2 of Chennai International Airport was inaugurated in April 2023 as part of the modernisation project. The ground floor houses the arrivals section, while the second floor is used for departures. The incident has once again raised concerns over infrastructure safety at the airport.
The older domestic terminal, inaugurated in 2013, had witnessed several incidents involving falling glass panels, ceiling components and granite slabs over the years, causing anxiety among passengers and staff.
Officials are now conducting an inquiry to ascertain the reason behind the collapse. Preliminary indications suggest that moisture from the monsoon may have weakened the panels in the false ceiling, leading to the incident.