The problem is particularly acute near Tiruvottiyur, Theradi, Kaladipet and Tollgate Metro stations, where roadside and pavement parking has become rampant, leaving pedestrians with little space to walk safely.

The 9-station extension line, connecting Wimco Nagar Depot to Thyagaraya College, has provided much-needed connectivity to North Chennai residents, linking the neighbourhoods to the city through High Court, Chennai Central, Guindy and the airport. The stations record an average daily footfall of 5,000 to 8,000 passengers on weekdays.

According to available CMRL data, the 9 stations between Wimco Nagar Depot and Thyagaraya College have a combined parking capacity of 2,193 two-wheelers and 102 cars. Tiruvottiyur Metro station has space for 99 two-wheelers, while Tiruvottiyur Theradi station has two parking facilities with a combined capacity of 188 two-wheelers. Kaladipet station can accommodate 227 two-wheelers, while Tollgate station has parking space for 110 two-wheelers and four cars.