CHENNAI: Limited parking facilities at Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) stations along the Phase I extension line are forcing commuters to park their two-wheelers and cars on narrow stretches of Tiruvottiyur High Road, affecting the movement of pedestrians and other vehicles.
The problem is particularly acute near Tiruvottiyur, Theradi, Kaladipet and Tollgate Metro stations, where roadside and pavement parking has become rampant, leaving pedestrians with little space to walk safely.
The 9-station extension line, connecting Wimco Nagar Depot to Thyagaraya College, has provided much-needed connectivity to North Chennai residents, linking the neighbourhoods to the city through High Court, Chennai Central, Guindy and the airport. The stations record an average daily footfall of 5,000 to 8,000 passengers on weekdays.
According to available CMRL data, the 9 stations between Wimco Nagar Depot and Thyagaraya College have a combined parking capacity of 2,193 two-wheelers and 102 cars. Tiruvottiyur Metro station has space for 99 two-wheelers, while Tiruvottiyur Theradi station has two parking facilities with a combined capacity of 188 two-wheelers. Kaladipet station can accommodate 227 two-wheelers, while Tollgate station has parking space for 110 two-wheelers and four cars.
Jemima, a resident, said that vehicles parked on footpaths had made walking difficult and unsafe. “I walk from Tiruvottiyur Metro station every day, and, vehicles parked on footpaths force me to walk on the road. With vehicles constantly moving along the road, I fear being involved in an accident. Authorities should take steps to prevent footpath parking, keeping pedestrian safety in mind,” she said.
Another Metro commuter, Ashok, said that the existing facilities were inadequate to meet demand. “There are not enough parking facilities near Metro stations in this area. As a result, people park their vehicles wherever they find space. When the facility at Kaladipet Metro station is full, commuters have no option but to park outside,” he said.
A traffic police official said that the narrow roads in the old town area, coupled with the presence of several commercial establishments, had aggravated the problem. “People park their vehicles along roadsides and on footpaths. The police regularly take action against such violations. This can be resolved if authorised parking facilities are established on government land,” the official opined.
A CMRL official said that the agency was aware of the demand and would assess the requirement before taking steps to address the issue