Parked vehicles block access to bus stops near Thambu street in Georgetown

The problem has intensified after a temporary Royapuram bus terminus was established on Ibrahim Sahib Main Road, resulting in a substantial increase in public movement and the number of buses operating through the area.

Vehicles are parked daily along the roads near both bus stops. When buses stop to pick up or drop off passengers, other vehicles behind them are forced to wait, causing traffic snarls. Passengers also have to navigate around parked vehicles, with some forced to stand on the carriageway while waiting for buses.

A passenger, Sudha, said, “Some are forced to stand on the road while waiting for buses. Senior citizens and others face difficulties as they have to walk around the parked vehicles. Since there is not enough space for parking, vehicles being parked in public use areas are also causing traffic congestion.”