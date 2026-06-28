Park in Avadi to honour slain Major Mukund Varadarajan

Similarly, the State government renamed the 16-km Tambaram-Velachery Road as Major Mukund Varadarajan Salai following a resolution passed by the Tambaram Corporation Council.



The park, which features a library and a study centre, is situated on Open Space Reservation (OSR) land handed over by the Kendriya Vihar-II Apartment complex. The initiative was driven by residents, and the Avadi Corporation passed the resolution on May 25.

VN Sainath, a resident of Kendriya Vihar, said, "I handed over the petition on behalf of the association to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the Ward 48 councillor. Our proposal successfully cleared the Avadi Corporation. We are happy that the park has been named after our local boy."