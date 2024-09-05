Paris 2024 Paralympics: Tamil Nadu medalists receive grand welcome at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The officials of the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority gave a warm welcome to Tamil Nadu athletes who won medals in the Paralympics at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.

In the Paralympics badminton singles SU5 category, Thulasimathi (22) from Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu won the silver medal, and Manusha (19) from Thiruvallur district won the bronze medal for India.

Similarly, Nithya Sri (19) from the Hosur region of Tamil Nadu has set a record by winning a bronze medal in the badminton singles SH6 category.

Bronze medal winner Manisha said in an interview said, ‘Winning a bronze medal in the Paralympics is gratifying. It was my dream to participate in the Olympics.’

She also said that even though it cost her a lot of money to participate in competitions, her parents, despite hardships, spent money on her and sent her to competitions.

Silver medal winner Thulasimathi said, ‘From the time my father taught me to hold the bat at a young age, I dreamed of competing in the Olympics. My father went through many struggles to win a silver medal and get me to this place. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sports Department officials helped me to continue my degree without any hindrance due to training.’

She also expressed her gratitude to them.

Bronze medallist Nithya Sri said, "Winning a bronze medal in the Para Olympics makes me very happy. I am thankful to my parents, coaches, and Tamil Nadu government for helping me to succeed.”