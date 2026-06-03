Parents’ marital status irrelevant in organ transplant plea: Madras HC

Criticising the committee, Justice GR Swaminathan said spousal relationship was irrelevant and that the panel should have only considered whether the recipient was the son of the donor. The order was thus vitiated by irrelevant consideration and was liable to be set aside, he said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a Bangladeshi minor and his parents challenging the committee's refusal to approve the transplant. Though the procedure was to be done in November 2025, they were unable to obtain the required e-Apostille certificate from Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the unstable political situation that prevailed in the country then. The certificate was eventually secured on February 15, and the minor's mother, who was found to be a compatible donor, came forward to donate a kidney.