Chennai

Panjiri and Paal Poha: Easy traditional sweet recipes to try at home

Looking for easy homemade sweets? Try these traditional Panjiri and Paal Poha recipes, made with simple ingredients such as wheat flour, nuts, jaggery, milk and aval.
Paal Poha
Paal Poha
Updated on

Recipes shared by Sharmilee Prasad

PANJIRI

INGREDIENTS

1 cup wheat flour

½ cup cane sugar

2 tbsp cashews

2 tbsp almonds

1 tbsp pistachios

1½ tbsp raisins

2 tbsp dried coconut

½ cup

makhana

¼ cup + 2 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp edible gum (gond)

¼ tsp dry ginger powde

HOW TO MAKE

Heat a little ghee in a kadai. Add the cashews, almonds and pistachios. Fry until crisp and golden. Remove and set aside

Add the raisins and fry until they puff up. Transfer them to the same bowl

Add a little more ghee and fry the edible gum. Add it in batches, frying until it puffs up fully. Remove and set aside

Add a little ghee and roast the makhana until crisp and golden. Break one to check that it is crisp, then remove and set aside

Fry the dried coconut until golden. Remove and set aside

Add the remaining ghee to the kadai and add the wheat flour— roast on low heat, stirring continuously, until golden and aromatic. Remove from the heat and let it cool slightly

Coarsely grind the fried gond

In a bowl, combine the roasted wheat flour, nuts, raisins, crushed makhana, cane sugar, dry ginger powder, gond and fried coconut

Mix everything well. The panjiri is ready

PAAL POHA INGREDIENTS

1¼ cups aval | ¾ cup milk | 1½ tbsp jaggery | 2½ tbsp condensed milk | 1/3 tsp cardamom powder | 1 tbsp broken cashews | 1 tbsp grated coconut | 1 tbsp ghee

HOW TO MAKE

Add the milk and condensed milk to a saucepan. Add the jaggery, ensuring it is free of impurities, and whisk well.

Bring the mixture to a boil. Switch off the flame and remove from heat.

Add the cardamom powder and mix well. Set aside.

Add the aval to a mixing bowl. Rinse it once and drain.

Pour the prepared milk mixture over the aval, mix well and let it soak for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the ghee in a pan. Add the broken cashews and fry until golden brown. Remove and set aside.

Add the grated coconut to the same pan and fry until golden brown. Remove and set aside.

Add the fried cashews and coconut to the soaked aval.

Mix well and serve.

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