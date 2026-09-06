Panjiri and Paal Poha: Easy traditional sweet recipes to try at home

HOW TO MAKE

Heat a little ghee in a kadai. Add the cashews, almonds and pistachios. Fry until crisp and golden. Remove and set aside

Add the raisins and fry until they puff up. Transfer them to the same bowl

Add a little more ghee and fry the edible gum. Add it in batches, frying until it puffs up fully. Remove and set aside

Add a little ghee and roast the makhana until crisp and golden. Break one to check that it is crisp, then remove and set aside

Fry the dried coconut until golden. Remove and set aside

Add the remaining ghee to the kadai and add the wheat flour— roast on low heat, stirring continuously, until golden and aromatic. Remove from the heat and let it cool slightly

Coarsely grind the fried gond

In a bowl, combine the roasted wheat flour, nuts, raisins, crushed makhana, cane sugar, dry ginger powder, gond and fried coconut

Mix everything well. The panjiri is ready