Panjiri and Paal Poha: Easy traditional sweet recipes to try at home

Recipes shared by Sharmilee Prasad
INGREDIENTS
1 cup wheat flour
½ cup cane sugar
2 tbsp cashews
2 tbsp almonds
1 tbsp pistachios
1½ tbsp raisins
2 tbsp dried coconut
½ cup
makhana
¼ cup + 2 tbsp ghee
2 tbsp edible gum (gond)
¼ tsp dry ginger powde
HOW TO MAKE
Heat a little ghee in a kadai. Add the cashews, almonds and pistachios. Fry until crisp and golden. Remove and set aside
Add the raisins and fry until they puff up. Transfer them to the same bowl
Add a little more ghee and fry the edible gum. Add it in batches, frying until it puffs up fully. Remove and set aside
Add a little ghee and roast the makhana until crisp and golden. Break one to check that it is crisp, then remove and set aside
Fry the dried coconut until golden. Remove and set aside
Add the remaining ghee to the kadai and add the wheat flour— roast on low heat, stirring continuously, until golden and aromatic. Remove from the heat and let it cool slightly
Coarsely grind the fried gond
In a bowl, combine the roasted wheat flour, nuts, raisins, crushed makhana, cane sugar, dry ginger powder, gond and fried coconut
Mix everything well. The panjiri is ready
1¼ cups aval | ¾ cup milk | 1½ tbsp jaggery | 2½ tbsp condensed milk | 1/3 tsp cardamom powder | 1 tbsp broken cashews | 1 tbsp grated coconut | 1 tbsp ghee
HOW TO MAKE
Add the milk and condensed milk to a saucepan. Add the jaggery, ensuring it is free of impurities, and whisk well.
Bring the mixture to a boil. Switch off the flame and remove from heat.
Add the cardamom powder and mix well. Set aside.
Add the aval to a mixing bowl. Rinse it once and drain.
Pour the prepared milk mixture over the aval, mix well and let it soak for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the ghee in a pan. Add the broken cashews and fry until golden brown. Remove and set aside.
Add the grated coconut to the same pan and fry until golden brown. Remove and set aside.
Add the fried cashews and coconut to the soaked aval.
Mix well and serve.