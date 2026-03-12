Panic-stricken crowds throng Chennai petrol bunks amid shortage rumours

The rush comes close on the heels of a shortage of domestic LPG cylinders, which had already left residents on edge. From late Wednesday evening, large crowds began thronging petrol stations across the city, with regular office-goers and other commuters lining up for considerable amounts of time to refuel their vehicles.

M. Karthick, a resident of Saidapet who was refuelling his bike at the Bharat Petroleum station in Velachery, said he was taken aback by the unusually long queue. "Usually, I wait less than two minutes at the fuel station. Now, I have been waiting for over ten minutes. This is eating into my time, and I will definitely be late for the office today," he said.