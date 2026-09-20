Pan-Asian spreads find a new home in Porur

The restaurant, which has been in Porur for nearly a decade, was originally conceived for the neighbourhood’s growing tech corridor. According to CEO and owner Paul Perumal, the idea was to offer food that could work equally well for team meetings and family meals.

“During that time, there was nothing like what we were bringing to the table. We wanted to bring a unique concept with bold flavours so they can enjoy team

meetings and also choose to come as a family as well,” he says.

The new space expands the menu beyond Chinese offerings, bringing in Burmese, Thai, Japanese and Malaysian influences. Paul says the expansion came from observing Chennai’s growing interest in international food. “Everyone’s ate has grown, and we want to bring that to our brand without the hefty price tag of eating at a five-star hotel. Keeping it fresh and authentic is our primary goal.”