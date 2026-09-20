Pan-Asian spreads find a new home in Porur

The restaurant, which has been in Porur for nearly a decade, was originally conceived for the neighbourhood’s growing tech corridor. According to CEO and owner Paul Perumal, the idea was to offer food that could work equally well for team meetings and family meals.
“During that time, there was nothing like what we were bringing to the table. We wanted to bring a unique concept with bold flavours so they can enjoy team
meetings and also choose to come as a family as well,” he says.
The new space expands the menu beyond Chinese offerings, bringing in Burmese, Thai, Japanese and Malaysian influences. Paul says the expansion came from observing Chennai’s growing interest in international food. “Everyone’s ate has grown, and we want to bring that to our brand without the hefty price tag of eating at a five-star hotel. Keeping it fresh and authentic is our primary goal.”
The menu also has plenty for non-vegetarian diners, with options such as chicken dim sum, chilli chicken, Thai chicken curry, chicken ramen and Malaysian-style chicken noodles, alongside seafood preparations.
Chef Rajkumar, who helms the kitchen, begins to explain as the dishes arrive at the table. We opted for the vegetarian spread during our meal. The meal began with the lemon coriander soup, made with fresh coriander, lemon juice, vegetables and mild seasoning. It has a bright, citrusy freshness, with the coriander adding a pleasant herbal aroma.
The sweet chilli lotus stem, however, is the standout. Fresh lotus stem is lightly coated and fried until golden and crunchy before being tossed in a sweet, mildly spicy chilli sauce and finished with sesame seeds and fresh garnishes. The crisp lotus stem, sweet-heat balance and spring onions make it particularly moreish. The shoyu vegetable ramen arrives as a big bowl of comfort, with hot noodles in a rich, savoury and mildly salty broth, balanced by assorted vegetables. The edamame miso butter, meanwhile, brings together edamame beans with a rich miso butter sauce, with the miso lending umami and the butter a smooth finish. Then comes the Khau suey, a Burmese favourite with a creamy, mildly spicy and aromatic coconut base. What makes the bowl especially enjoyable is the assortment of accompaniments - crispy fried garlic, onion, coriander, chilli and lemon - allowing the flavours to be adjusted to taste. It is a must-try for those who enjoy a layered bowl with contrasting textures.
The Thai green curry with steamed rice has a hint of sweetness while remaining rich and textured. Another star of the meal is the veggie Thai noodles, packed with vegetables and carrying a well-balanced amount of salt and seasoning. The charcoal Malaysian noodles are a smoky alternative, with flat noodles tossed over high heat with vegetables, aromatic spices and Asian seasoning. If smoky flavours are your thing, this one stands out. Tub Tim Grob is a Thai dessert made with water chestnuts coated in tapioca starch and cooked until soft and translucent, served in sweet coconut milk. Even after a filling meal, its comforting coconut flavour makes room for a few more bites.
For Paul, the expanded menu is also part of a larger journey. “We have great plans on the horizon for this brand and will soon be taking this global, with talks on the way for the UAE and US,” he says.