The first bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan granted liberty to real estate developers and landowners to approach the Supreme Court seeking permission to implement the State Wetland Authority's revised proposal to restrict the buffer zone around the marshland to 128.19 hectares across 36 survey numbers.

The bench was hearing 13 writ petitions filed by CREDAI Chennai, Olympia Tech Park, Navin Housing and Properties, residents' associations, trusts, and private patta landowners, challenging the NGT’s September 24, 2025, order directing the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) not to grant planning permissions within the Ramsar site and its one-km Zone of Influence until an Integrated Management Plan (IMP) is finalised.

The petitioners sought to quash the planning freeze and permit development in accordance with the Master Plan or, alternatively, direct the authorities to act on the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority's (TNSWA) revised interim proposal, restricting the buffer to 128.19 hectares across 36 survey numbers.

The bench held that while the petitions were maintainable, a legal impediment prevented it from granting the relief sought. According to the TNSWA, the identification, demarcation and ground verification of wetland boundaries across the country, including the Pallikaranai marshland, were pending before the Supreme Court in MK Balakrishnan v. Union of India.