Pallikaranai dump yard fire disrupts life in southern suburbs

The incident occurred at the Chennai Corporation's plastic baling centre located between Pallikaranai and Madipakkam, under Ward 188 of Zone 14 in Perungudi.

Large quantities of plastic waste are also accumulated at the site during the segregation process. Police said the fire suddenly broke out around 8.45 am in a section where plastic waste was stored.

The flames spread rapidly and intensified within minutes, sending thick black smoke into the surrounding areas.