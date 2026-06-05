Pallikaranai dump yard fire disrupts life in southern suburbs

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at the Pallikaranai dump yard on Thursday morning and caused severe traffic disruptions for several hours on the Tambaram-Velachery Road and the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.
The incident occurred at the Chennai Corporation's plastic baling centre located between Pallikaranai and Madipakkam, under Ward 188 of Zone 14 in Perungudi.
Large quantities of plastic waste are also accumulated at the site during the segregation process. Police said the fire suddenly broke out around 8.45 am in a section where plastic waste was stored.
The flames spread rapidly and intensified within minutes, sending thick black smoke into the surrounding areas.
The smoke lowered the visibility of the Tambaram-Velachery Road, severely affecting traffic movement. The smoke also spread to the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, causing further traffic congestion.
The commuters, along with many school students, travelling through the affected roads, experienced breathing difficulties due to the heavy smoke.
Several vehicles that were seized by the Corporation in connection with various cases, which were parked near the dump yard, were damaged in the fire.
Multiple fire engines from Tambaram, Guindy, Velachery, Medavakkam, and Adyar rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.
Water tankers from the Metro Water Board were also deployed to supply large quantities of water to douse the flames.
After over four hours of continuous firefighting efforts, the personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further.
The Madipakkam police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way. The officials from the Chennai Corporation also visited the spot and conducted a detailed inquiry.