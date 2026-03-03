Pallikaranai ban: High Court seeks government's response to plea against NGT order

In suo motu proceedings, the Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal, in September 2025, had directed that no construction permissions shall be granted within a one-kilometre radial distance from the Pallikaranai marshland.

Pursuant to the said order, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, in October 2025, issued consequential directions prohibiting the grant of planning permissions for constructions within the specified one-kilometre radius around Pallikaranai.