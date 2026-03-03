Pallikaranai ban: High Court seeks government's response to plea against NGT order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Government of Tamil Nadu to file its response in a petition challenging the order of the National Green Tribunal restraining the grant of approvals for any construction activities within a one-kilometre radius of the Pallikaranai marshland.
In suo motu proceedings, the Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal, in September 2025, had directed that no construction permissions shall be granted within a one-kilometre radial distance from the Pallikaranai marshland.
Pursuant to the said order, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, in October 2025, issued consequential directions prohibiting the grant of planning permissions for constructions within the specified one-kilometre radius around Pallikaranai.
Aggrieved by the said restriction, which has allegedly brought construction activities to a standstill, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Rep by its President, has instituted a writ petition before the Madras High Court.
In this petition, it has been contended that the National Green Tribunal's order, prohibiting construction within a one-kilometre radius of the marshland without undertaking any scientific study or assessment, is arbitrary and liable to be set aside.
When the matter came up for hearing before a Bench comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, upon hearing the matter, the Bench directed the State Government and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to file their counter-affidavits within three weeks.