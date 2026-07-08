Pallikaranai 1-km freeze hit over 1 lakh patta holders, says CREDAI

Addressing a press conference in Chennai on Tuesday, representatives of CREDAI Chennai and several builders' associations said they support conservation of the ecologically significant Pallikaranai Marsh but opposed what they described as an arbitrary planning freeze imposed around the Ramsar site.

They called on the government to resume processing building approvals, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), individual plot applications and housing loans pending a scientific delineation of the wetland's influence zone.

Pointing out that the current restriction covers nearly 8,397 acres spread across 12 urbanised localities in South Chennai, including parts of the Sholinganallur corridor, one of Tamil Nadu's fastest-growing residential and commercial hubs, CREDAI claimed the freeze has disrupted construction activity, delayed infrastructure projects, and adversely affected thousands of property owners and businesses.