Pallavaram 'water contamination': 14 more hospitalised with vomiting, diarrhoea

CHENNAI: Hours after two people died due to alleged contamination of drinking water in Pallavaram, 14 more people were hospitalised following complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The residents of Pallavaram Malai Medu Road, Mariamman Koil Street, and Pallavaram Cantonment have been suffering from these complications for the past three days, and more than 50 of them were admitted to various hospitals. On Thursday morning, two people died in the hospital without responding to treatment.

Meanwhile on Friday, 14 others fell ill and were admitted to Chromepet GH. Till Friday evening, 43 people were admitted to hospitals for treatment. Of them, 36 were admitted to Chromepet GH, from where 7 were referred to Omandurar Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. In all, 24 people were discharged after their condition became better.

However, a new ward with bed facilities has been kept ready in Chromepet GH to manage the situation if more people develop similar health complications.

Facing allegations that water contamination caused the deaths, Minister TM Anbarasan denied the charges, while Health Minister Ma Subramanian said water samples have been collected and sent to a lab for tests. The results are expected after two or three days and only after that could be exact reason be identified, he said.