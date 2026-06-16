Pallavaram Periya Eri lost to waste

Once serving as a major freshwater source for the belt, the lake has now turned into a sewage-filled water body, with large portions of its surface covered by dense mats of water hyacinth.

Activists warn that the deteriorating condition of the lake is threatening its ecological balance and water storage capacity. The lake is fed by three major inlets originating from the Tirusulam Hills, Tiruneermalai through Moongileri, and Veeraraghavan Lake via Chromepet. However, these natural water channels are being affected by pollution and encroachments, reducing the lake’s ability to receive and store rainwater effectively.