Lift cable snaps, 70-year-old Pallavaram woman employee dies in fall

Following the incident, other employees rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue her, and also alerted the Pallavaram police. A police team arrived at the spot and found Mumtaz dead inside the lift. The body was retrieved and sent to the Tambaram district government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Pallavaram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The police are questioning the owners of the biryani outlet as well as the lift maintenance team to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and whether there were any lapses in its maintenance.