Pallava-era Vishnu Durga idol unearthed near Kancheepuram

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the stone sculpture, measuring about 80 cm in height and 42 cm in width, was found during a field study by historians. Depicted in a standing posture facing east, the idol features four arms with a damaged front right hand in abhaya mudra, a chakra in the rear right hand, and a conch in the rear left hand, while the front left hand rests on the hip. The figure is adorned with intricate ornaments and a crown, though the facial features appear slightly worn.