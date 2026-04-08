Pallava-era Vishnu Durga idol unearthed near Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A Vishnu Durga idol believed to date back to the Pallava period has been discovered near a pond in Ariyambakkam village in Kancheepuram district, with experts confirming its historical significance.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the stone sculpture, measuring about 80 cm in height and 42 cm in width, was found during a field study by historians. Depicted in a standing posture facing east, the idol features four arms with a damaged front right hand in abhaya mudra, a chakra in the rear right hand, and a conch in the rear left hand, while the front left hand rests on the hip. The figure is adorned with intricate ornaments and a crown, though the facial features appear slightly worn.
The idol was identified to be goddess Vishnu Durga and is believed to belong to the 9th century Pallava period, despite the absence of inscriptions. Its authenticity has been confirmed by historian Anbalagan and Kancheepuram museum curator Umasankar.