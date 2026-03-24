Palaniswami to seek votes for NDA in Chennai, its suburbs for 3 days

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would campaign in Chennai and its suburbs for three days begining on March 25, the party said on Tuesday.
Palaniswami would campaign at downtown Mylapore here on Wednesday, the party said.
He would seek votes for the AIADMK and its allies at Alandur and suburban Tambaram respectively on March 27. He will campaign at north Chennai areas of RK Nagar and Tiruvotriyur on March 28.
A party release said Palaniswami will visit Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts on March 29 and the next day his campaign shall be in the districts of Tenkasi and Thoothukudi.
On March 31, the AIADMK chief will garner votes for NDA in Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts. On April 1, Palaniswami would focus his campaign in Sivaganga and Pudukottai districts.
The AIADMK chief launched his 'Makkalai Kappom Tamilagathai Meetpom' (Let us protect the people, redeem Tamil Nadu) campaign in July 2025 at Coimbatore vowing to dislodge the DMK regime from the seat of power.
Throwing out "dynastic rule and family politics," has been one of his campaign themes for the 2026 Assembly polls.