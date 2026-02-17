Painter hacked to death hours after birthday celebrations

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old painter was hacked to death by a duo near Tirunindravur on Sunday night, a few hours after his birthday celebrations. Avadi City Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder.
The deceased was identified as N Mugendran alias Mugil, a resident of Kambar Street in Periyar Nagar, Tirunindravur.
Investigations revealed that Mugendran had celebrated his birthday with his friends in his neighbourhood and got drunk. In an inebriated state, Mugendran allegedly picked up an argument with one of the accused, Vignesh, a milk vendor, who resides in the same neighbourhood.
Vignesh and his friend attacked Mugendran with weapons, leaving him in a pool of blood and fled the scene.
A passerby rescued Mugendran and sent him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Tirunindravur police registered a case and arrested the accused, S Vignesh (23) of Tirunindravur and B Ravishankar (26) of Veppampattu, Tiruvallur. Probe revealed that the deceased and Vignesh had a previous enmity after a clash at a playground a year ago and have been hostile ever since.
The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.